Chris Lehane of Haun Ventures to dive into firm’s investing strategy and the web3 VC landscape at TechCrunch Disrupt

Chris Lehane, chief strategy officer at Haun Ventures, will bring his unique career experience and investing expertise to TechCrunch Disrupt 2023.

Prior to joining the firm, Lehane was an executive at Airbnb. He also co-founded a strategic consultancy firm, Fabiani & Lehane, that advised political, corporate, technology, entertainment and professional sports clients. In the 1990s, Lehane held various government roles like press secretary to Vice President Al Gore and was special assistant counsel to President Bill Clinton.

After decades of pursuing careers across different industries, Lehane landed in the world of crypto at Haun Ventures, a venture capital firm that focuses on the web3 world. Aside from Haun, he is also a member of Coinbase’s Global Advisory Council.

The firm has two investment vehicles: a $500 million early-stage fund and a $1 billion acceleration fund. We plan on diving into details of where they’re deploying capital, which sectors are seeing the most innovation and how today’s bear market may be a good, or bad, space for investing. We’re also looking forward to learning more about how Lehane advises Coinbase, the second largest crypto exchange globally.

We can’t wait to hear more, which is why we are pleased to announce that Lehane will join the Chain Reaction podcast for a special live episode recording on the Disrupt Builders Stage at 9 a.m. PDT on September 20.

Chain Reaction is a weekly podcast that unpacks and dives deep into the latest trends, drama and news in crypto — with some of the biggest names in the industry — to break things down block by block for the crypto curious.

Some of our podcasts’ recent guests include executives from crypto companies like Grayscale, Immutable, Coinbase and Ripple, as well as investors from Electric Capital, a16z and BNB Chain.

TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 takes place on September 19–21 in San Francisco. Buy your pass now and save $400 before prices increase at the door.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.