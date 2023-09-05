Arm’s IPO targets $51B valuation, won’t resurrect private-market liquidity

Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.
Hello, and welcome back to Equity, the podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.
Our Monday show covers the latest in tech news from the weekend and what’s making headlines early in the week. Why are we recording our Monday show on a Tuesday? Because yesterday was an American holiday, so we’re offset by a day this week. Do not worry, we’ll have your usual run of material this week; we’re just cramming to start!
That in mind, here’s what we got into this morning:
- Earnings Season Never Ends: Gitlab, Asana, UiPath, Docusign, Rent the Runway and others will report this week.
- Crypto Down Bad: Prices for major crypto assets are flat this morning, but the crypto venture picture is looking a bit brighter — at least at first glance.
- Arm Sets IPO Range: Arm has priced its upcoming IPO between $47 and $51 per share. The question for investors is whether to value the company on its trailing results or future profits. Here’s some further reading on the impact (or lack thereof) of Arm’s upcoming listing.
- The Catalyst Fund: The Africa-focused venture fund has reached its first close, and intends to invest in climate-focused startups on the continent.
- Elon Musk Is Mad.
- In closing: a new Chinese semiconductor fund may be on the way, and India is wrestling with net neutrality.
