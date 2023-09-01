Apple reduces cost of MLS Season Pass to $29 for the rest of the season

Apple attempts to sway more soccer fans into signing up for MLS Season Pass with its newest discount.

The subscription, which gives viewers access to every Major League Soccer game, now costs $14.99 per month or $29 for the rest of the 2023 season– a significant drop from the original price tag of $99 per season. Meanwhile, Apple TV+ subscribers who sign up only pay $12.99 per month or $25 for the remainder of the season, compared to $79.

The 2023 regular season kicked off on February 25 and runs through October 21. However, MLS Season Pass will also feature live coverage of the playoffs, which are scheduled from October 25 through December 9. So, if fans sign up now, they’ll still have the chance to watch plenty of action at an affordable price.

Apple is likely betting on Lionel Messi (a.k.a the greatest soccer player in the world) to bring in more subscribers. Messi made his American debut in July, averaging 1.75 million viewers via the linear TV network Univision, per Nielsen. According to Sports Business Journal, MLS Season Pass has nearly one million subscribers, up from 700,000 in June. MLS Season Pass is expected to experience more subscriber growth as we inch closer to the playoffs.