Starz is lowering the price of its annual subscription

Starz is lowering its annual subscription price from $74.99 to $69.99, the company confirmed to TechCrunch in an email. Existing STARZ subscribers will see the price adjustment in their next billing cycle. The news was first reported by Cord Cutters.

“As one of the few streaming networks that is profitable, we are always looking for ways to drive success for the business while providing great value to our customers,” said Alison Hoffman, President of Domestic Networks at Starz, in an emailed statement. “Our annual plan subscribers are some of our most valuable customers, so we wanted to find ways to drive more people into the plan and reward our existing customers.”

The change comes a few weeks after Starz increased the monthly price of its subscription from $8.99 to $9.99. The change marked Starz’s first price increase since the service launched in 2016.

Starz’s content catalogue includes TV shows like Party Down, P-Valley, The Serpent Queen, Outlander, Heels, Minx and Power, along with movies like 22 Jump Street, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Zero Dark Thirty, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Slender Man and more.