Savor the complete SaaS Stage agenda at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

Software as a service (SaaS) is an ever-evolving industry, especially now with AI changing the software landscape yet again. It’s why we dedicated a day and a stage to the topic at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023.

We teased some of the programming a few weeks back, and today we’re excited to announce that the SaaS Stage agenda is complete!

We’ll talk to some of the sharpest minds and professionals in the industry — executives from early- and late-stage SaaS companies, leaders from the infrastructure companies that power the industry and the venture capitalists who fund them. Explore and enjoy, and we hope you’ll join us at the SaaS Stage!

The complete SaaS Stage agenda at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

Selling Your SaaS Startup: The VC View

There are many reasons to sell your SaaS startup, but what is the investor perspective? This panel looks at why VCs might support your move to sell, and when they might encourage you to keep going.

With Whit Bouck, managing director, Insight Partners; Cathy Gao, partner, Sapphire Ventures; and Megan Reynolds, principal, Vertex Ventures.

What’s Next for GitHub?

GitHub has long been at the core of developer workflows, but over the course of the last few years, the company started going well beyond being a code repository and collaboration service. To a large degree, that’s thanks to its Copilot code completion service. In this session, we’ll talk about what’s next for GitHub as it expands beyond its core service under the ownership of Microsoft.

With Thomas Dohmke, CEO, GitHub.

The Workplace of the Future Is Here

How can you build a more effective and productive remote work culture? Katmai offers a breakthrough way for remote teams to work. The company’s 3D virtual office brings people together in one space to provide more natural communication, unlock real-time collaboration and reduce meeting fatigue. Katmai combines video conferencing with immersive, photo-realistic environments for companies to meet, work and feel like a team — not a Brady Bunch box where everyone disappears when the call ends. Join Erik Braund for a virtual visit to Katmai HQ and the future of work. PS: We’re in private beta with a waiting list. TC Disrupt attendees get to pass the velvet rope.

With Erik Braund, founder and CEO, Katmai Tech. Presented by Katmai.

Cloudflare’s Journey from TechCrunch Disrupt Battlefield to Public Company

Cloudflare launched onstage at TechCrunch Disrupt in 2010. Today it’s a public company. We will chat with the co-founders about their journey and the challenges they face in today’s investment climate.

With Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO, Cloudflare; and Michelle Zatlyn, co-founder, president and COO, Cloudflare.

AI for SaaS

The use cases for generative AI are endless, so it’s no surprise that virtually every new and existing SaaS startup now wants to make it part of their core product. In this session, we’ll talk about how to best do that, no matter whether you have an established product or just starting out — all while doing so responsibly.

Ines Chami, chief scientist, Numbers Station; David DeSanto, chief product officer, GitLab; and Navrina Singh, founder and CEO, Credo AI.

What’s Next for Atlassian?

In many ways, Atlassian pioneered the modern approach to SaaS marketing and monetization. After careers at Microsoft and Meta, Rajan joined Atlassian as its CTO last year. The company spent the last few years moving many of its customers to the cloud. We’ll talk to him about the current state of this project and his modernizing Atlassian’s own infrastructure and moving its own products to the cloud.

With Rajeev Rajan, CTO, Atlassian

The State of Quantum

Quantum computing is quickly moving from a science-fiction concept to a technology that has the potential to change the state of computing. In this session, we’ll talk about the state of the industry, the challenges ahead and the potential risks involved.

With Joe Fitzsimons, founder and CEO, Horizon Quantum Computing; Itamar Sivan, co-founder and CEO, Quantum Machines; and Faye Wattleton, co-founder and EVP, EeroQ.

Certified SaaS

To sell your SaaS product to regulated industries, you will need to get certified. At a minimum, most enterprises now expect you to have a SOC 2 certification, but there are also the ever-present GDPR, ISO/IEC 27001 and HIPAA, among many others. In this session, we’ll talk to Vanta, which helps startups gain these certifications, and HR SaaS solution Remote, which due to its global nature needs to comply with a plethora of local rules.

With Christina Cacioppo, co-founder and CEO, Vanta; and Job van der Voort, co-founder and CEO, Remote.

Scale at All Cost?

What are the best ways to scale a SaaS startup in 2023? With the markets changing and potential SaaS buyers reevaluating how they allocate their spend, it’s clear that we’re not in 2021 anymore. We’ll talk to VCs and experienced founders about the tactics they think SaaS startups should use today to keep growing — and the ones they should avoid.

With Jill Chase, partner, CapitalG; and Guillermo Rauch, creator of Next.js and founder and CEO, Vercel.

TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 runs September 19–21 in San Francisco. Buy your pass before September 15 at 11:59 p.m. PDT and save up to $400.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.