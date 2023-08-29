Max to stream AMC+ shows like ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ and ‘Killing Eve’ in new deal

Max, the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned streaming service previously called HBO Max, announced a 60-day streaming deal with AMC that will bring AMC+ programming to the streamer.

Beginning on September 1, Max will launch a branded hub “AMC+ Picks on Max” on both the ad-free and ad-supported tiers. The hub will feature seven AMC+ shows, including “Fear the Walking Dead” (Seasons 1-7), “Killing Eve” (Seasons 1-4), “Gangs of London” (Seasons 1 and 2), “Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire,” “Dark Winds,” “A Discovery of Witches” (Seasons 1- 3) and “Ride with Norman Reedus” (Seasons 1-5).

The titles will remain on Max for two months. Notably, subscribers with the ad-supported plan won’t see any commercials when watching the AMC+ series.

Like WBD’s licensing deal with Netflix, the AMC+ programming will continue to be on AMC’s streaming service. Last month, Netflix announced that it would stream HBO shows such as “Insecure,” “Band of Brothers,” “The Pacific,” “Six Feet Under” and “Ballers.”

The new deal comes as WBD continues to improve and experiment with its relaunched platform. The company revealed last week that it plans to add 24/7 livestreaming news from CNN. The beta feature will launch on September 27 and feature live content from CNN US, CNN International and original programming like “CNN Newsroom with Jim Sciutto,” “Anderson Cooper 360,” “The Lead with Jake Tapper” and more.