IPOs are back and the Equity crew is feasting

Our Monday show covers the latest in tech news from the weekend and what's making headlines early in the week. As a small heads-up, we had a bonus show over the weekend that is well worth your time! Alright, here's what's on the show this morning:

Stocks are up around the world: A good note to start the week on, of course. In the meantime, the crypto market is still dragging. We’re back to minimal week-over-week price movements.

Tech IPOs are back: After a drought that will be talked about for years, it's raining tech IPOs again! Instacart and Klaviyo have filed their Form S-1s to go public, and we are busy digesting the numbers.

On the Instacart front, read our first impressions here. In short, the company's trailing performance is super solid, but the question is, how much it can scale total transaction volume in the future.

We are still getting our boots on when it comes to Klaviyo, but the business seems strong. Is it the champion that software companies have waited for? We'll have to see. More to come on the site later today.

And Didi is selling part of its business to XPeng. This is not the first time we've seen a ride-hailing company divest non-core assets.

