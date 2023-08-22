Netflix debuts ‘Rebel Moon’ teaser, Zack Snyder’s two-part sci-fi epic

Netflix released the official teaser trailer for “Rebel Moon,” a space fantasy film directed by “Justice League” filmmaker Zack Snyder, arriving on the streaming service on December 22.

Notably, this is only the first part of the film, which is titled “Rebel Moon Part 1: A Child of Fire.” Netflix is set to release a second part of the film, “Rebel Moon Part 2: The Scargiver,” on April 19, 2024. The reason for the split is that the film would be approximately three hours in length, which Netflix film chairman Scott Stuber advised against; movies that are under two hours perform better on the streamer, per Vanity Fair.

“Rebel Moon” features “Kingsman: The Secret Service” actress Sofia Boutella as Kora, a mysterious warrior who defends a colony located on the edge of the galaxy that is threatened by Regent Balisarius (played by Ed Skrein) and the Mother World army. Kora recruits a small band of misfits from neighboring planets to help defeat the tyrannical ruling force.

The film also stars Anthony Hopkins, Charlie Hunnam, Michiel Huisman, Djimon Hounsou, Staz Nair, Bae Doona, Ray Fisher and more.