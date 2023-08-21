Robotaxis hit a speedbump, crypto is down, and tech IPOs may be on the horizon

Stocks are up in most of the world, except China. The Chinese economy has been a significant topic of conversation lately, with concerns around credit appetite, debt levels, housing costs and government activity.

Crypto prices are sharply down compared to a week ago, and NFT platform Recur will soon be no more.

The partial retrenchment of Cruise in San Francisco is a bummer. Given how badly people drive in general, we’re hoping progress doesn’t slow further on the self-driving front.

Are IPOs back? Kinda, maybe. The good news is that recent data from Instacart and Databricks indicate that we could see some filings soon.

To close things out: Threads is getting a web app, and Enough raised a big round for mushroom-based proteins.

