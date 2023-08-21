Level up at the TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 roundtables

You won’t have to search very hard or go very far to engage in compelling conversations next month at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023. In fact, you’ll find more than two dozen in the agenda — just look for the roundtable discussions.

One of the most popular attractions at Disrupt, roundtables are expert-led, small-group conversations focused on a specific topic designed to inform, inspire and help you build a better business. Plus, they’re a great place to connect with people who share your interests. Can you say network?

Review the full list of roundtables below, and you can read their descriptions in the event agenda.

Let’s get this conversation started, shall we?

The Roundtable discussions at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

Raising Capital Even if You Aren’t an AI Start-up (or Even if You Are!). Tips, Tricks and Creative Ideas to Raise Capital in a Challenging Venture Market: With Neil Sequeira, founder and partner, Defy.

Telling the TAM Story: How to Get VCs Excited About Your Market Opportunity, Especially in Less Sexy Spaces: With Rob Biederman, managing and founding partner, Asymmetric Capital Partners.

Rapidly Grow your AI Startup: With Jeremiah Owyang, investor, Blitzscaling Ventures. Presented by Llama Lounge.

Breaking into the Healthcare Monolith: Strategies for Working with Payors and Providers: Presented by InterSystems.

Setting the Stage for Women of Color Founders to Equitably Share the VC Spotlight: With Brittany S. Hale, interim CEO NS COO, Digitalundivided. Presented by Digitalundivided.

How to Establish Series A Milestones: With Aaron Holiday, co-founder and managing partner, 645 Ventures.

Impactpreneurship and Coopetition: How to Run Your Business Without Ruining You: With Emeka Nwachinemere, CEO, Kitovu Technology Company.

The Art of Choosing the Right Investor: A Guide for Startup Founders: With Sergey Gribov, partner, Flint Capital.

Off-the-Record Chat with VC Rex Salisbury: With Rex Salisbury, founding partner, Cambrian Ventures.

How to Leverage Events to Reach and Engage Business Audiences: With Atul Todi, founder and CEO, 10Times. Presented by 10times.

How to Leverage Real-Time Payments to Expand Product Capability and Accessibility: With Rocio Wu, principal, F-Prime Capital.

The Future of Community-led Growth and Why Elephants Are Greater than Unicorns: With Erica Wenger, general partner, Park Rangers Capital.

War Stories with Founder Equity and Cap Tables: With Sam Wong, startup coach and fractional founder, Fundable Startups.

How the Fortune 500 Is Buying AI Software (or Not!): With Sandhya Hegde, general partner, Unusual Ventures.

Contrarian Negotiation Tactics for Sales and M&A that Work for Founders: With Healey Cypher, COO, Atomic.

AI in Your Meetings and Beyond: With Richard Ward, chief design officer, Otter.ai. Presented by Otter.ai.

Hate, Spam, Bots and Other Four-Letter Words: Tech-Driven Social Media Moderation Drives Brand-Reputation Management: Presented by Respondology.

Solving the Challenges in Deploying Enterprise AI Systems: With Jorge Torres, co-founder and CEO, MindsDB. Presented by Mayfield.

How Designing Inclusive Business Solutions and Leadership Practices Builds Success: With Lisa Mae Brunson, founder and chief visionary, Wonder Women Tech. Presented by Wonder Women Tech.

Building a Strong Company Culture for Virtual Teams — Best Practices for Remote Onboarding: With Luciana Leuci Garcia, trainer, mentor, HR project manager and scrum master, Jobpont.

The Power of Personal Branding for Founders: With Kotryna Kurt, CEO and founder, Linkedist.

The State of VC Financing — What Startups Need to Know and Negotiate: With Lindsey S. Mignano, founding partner, SSM.

How to Build a Team for a Growing Startup: With Emilia Vicini, HR and talent acquisition lead, Kadre.

Revolutionizing Healthcare with AI: Real-Life Use Cases and Solutions: With Eugenio Zuccarelli, data science manager, CVS Health.

Mitigating Risk While Harnessing Generative AI: With Rehan Jalil, president and CEO, Securiti. Presented by Mayfield.

The State of the U.S. Latino Tech Ecosystem: With Jesse Martinez, founder and CEO, LSA Global/Latinx Startup Alliance. Presented by LSA — Latinx Startup Alliance.

