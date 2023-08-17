Bitcoin spot ETFs heat up, SBF’s bail revoked and web3 gaming adoption grows in Asia

Welcome back to Chain Reaction.

The digital asset space is still trucking along, while there were some big headlines, the week was arguably a little less chaotic (for now). Check out what caught our attention below.

This week in web3

The latest pod

For this week’s episode, Jacquelyn talks with Eric Balchunas, senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg, alongside TechCrunch+ editor-in-chief Alex Wilhelm.

Balchunas is the author of “The Institutional ETF Toolbox” and “The Bogle Effect.” He also co-hosts Bloomberg’s Trillions podcast and ETF IQ show.

Spot bitcoin exchange traded funds, or ETFs, have been a hot topic in the crypto community for many years, but have recently gotten more attention due to Jacobi Asset Management listing Europe’s first bitcoin spot ETF almost two years after its initial approval. Meanwhile, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission recently delayed deadlines for bitcoin spot ETF applications.

We dive into what’s going on with the bitcoin spot ETFs in the U.S., why it matters and the odds of the SEC approving one in the near future. We also talk about Europe’s first bitcoin spot ETF, how these investment vehicles in general could impact crypto exchanges’ trading volumes and what else is in store for them.

Follow the money

BitGo raised $100 million in its Series C round at $1.75 billion valuation Chain-agnostic platform ZetaChain raised $27 million to improve cross-chain interoperability Web3 virtual world platform ZTX raised $13 million in round led by Jump Crypto Decentralized stock trading platform Dinari raised $7.5 million in a seed round Advertisement-focused web3 startup HypeLab raised $4 million

This list was compiled with information from Messari as well as TechCrunch’s own reporting.

What else we’re writing

