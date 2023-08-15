Vlad Tenev shares Robinhood’s next chapter at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

Robinhood launched a decade ago as a stock trading and investing app. During that time, it’s become a retail investment behemoth — but not without its share of controversy, including the GameStop trade freeze of 2021 and two rounds of layoffs last year. Add to that a declining user base and it begs the question, what’s next for Robinhood?

We’re excited to announce that we’ll all learn the answer to that question when Vlad Tenev, the company’s co-founder and CEO, joins us on the Fintech Stage for a session called “What’s Robinhood’s Next Chapter?” on September 19 during TechCrunch Disrupt 2023.

The company has been busy expanding its product portfolio. Last year, it unveiled Robinhood Retirement, an IRA designed for people — think gig workers and contractors — who work outside the typical 9–5 grind. They generally find it hard to save for retirement without full-time job benefits like employer-sponsored 401K plans.

This past June, the company acquired X1, a no-fee credit card startup, for $95 million. The slowdown in crypto trading and a decline in Robinhood’s core trading business may be the impetus for diversifying its business.

Fintech’s been a roller-coaster ride for just about everyone since the highs of 2021 — as Tenev can readily attest. We’re looking forward to learning what to expect in the popular trading app’s next chapter.

Vlad Tenev: Robinhood Markets’ co-founder and CEO

Vlad Tenev co-founded Robinhood with Baiju Bhatt in 2013 with a mission to democratize finance. They served as co-CEOs and co-presidents until 2020, when Tenev took on those roles. He is also chair of the company’s board of directors.

Prior to Robinhood, Tenev started two finance companies in New York City. Tenev holds a degree in mathematics from Stanford University and an MS in mathematics from UCLA.

