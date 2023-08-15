Tesla launches cheaper Model X and Model S options with less range

Tesla has new, lower price options for shoppers who need less range. The automaker revived the “standard range” trim level on its two most expensive models, which cuts $10,000 from the price and around 80 miles from the EV range.

With this new option, the Model S is available with a starting price of $78,490 with a 320 mile range, while the Model X now starts at $88,490 with 269 miles of range. For the Model S, that’s down from $88,490 with 405 miles of range, and for the Model X, it’s down from $98,490 and 348 miles of range.

This trim option was previously discontinued in 2021 when Tesla started only selling the extended range and high performance Plaid kits.

According to the Model S and Model X product pages, the new Standard Range trim weighs the same amount as the extended range option. This likely means the vehicles sport the same battery pack and the range is limited by a software lock. Tesla might allow owners to unlock additional range after the purchase for the difference in price.

This is the latest in a series of worldwide price adjustments made by Tesla over the last 12 months leading to a decline in gross margins. The automaker cut the price of the Model Y and Model 3 several times over the past year. The higher-end Model S and Model X say price reductions, too. This latest move is different from previous adjustments in that it’s the first time Tesla cut the price and the range to offer vehicles at a lower price point.