How we scaled our App Store performance by approximately 200% in 1 year

App Store optimization (ASO) and Apple Search Ads (ASA) are potent tools for promoting apps that can significantly boost conversion rates. Every prospective user encounters an app’s page in the App Store, influencing their decision to download or purchase.

This article will particularly interest those working with mobile applications and seeking new traffic sources. I’ll share my experience with optimizing products in the App Store and provide some insights to help you quickly elevate your metrics.

ASO/ASA promotion is driving downloads and purchases

Over the past year, I’ve been working on the App Store optimization of our flagship product, an educational app for children named Keiki World. With ASO/ASA promotion, our metrics have grown substantially: The overall number of downloads increased by 210%, and purchases surged by 157%.

Looking specifically at the traffic from Apple Search Ads, the changes become even more noticeable: Downloads skyrocketed by 352%, and purchases surged by an impressive 416%.

These results are significant; the final step should be their evaluation. It’s crucial to consider the return on investment from ASA in addition to the growth metrics. However, correctly assessing the effectiveness of App Store tools requires setting clear goals.

It is essential to define specific expectations rather than simply aiming to “increase app purchases.” Our team focused on two main objectives:

Optimizing the app’s page to increase organic downloads. Running advertising campaigns with Apple Search Ads while maintaining profitability and scaling this traffic source.

Step-by-step ASO implementation

Our marketing team had prior experience with ASO, so we continued conducting regular optimizations via iterative improvements. Enhancing the product page is crucial for increasing its visibility and attractiveness, making it easier for users to find the app and boost their desire to download it.

This process divides into two stages: