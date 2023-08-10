Instacart now accepts EBT SNAP payments in all 50 states

Instacart now accepts Electronic Benefits Transfer for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (EBT SNAP) in Alaska, the company announced on Thursday. With this expansion, Instacart now accepts SNAP in all 50 states and Washington D.C.

Today’s announcement comes a year after Instacart committed to making EBT SNAP payments available nationwide. Instacart now offers online SNAP acceptance from more than 120 retail banners across more than 10,000 stores.

“Our mission is to create a world where everyone has access to the food they love. By expanding online SNAP acceptance to all 50 states, we’re delivering on our mission by modernizing access and connecting more communities to affordable and nutritious foods,” said Dani Dudeck, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Instacart, in a statement. “Now SNAP families in every state can enjoy the benefits of online grocery from a variety of local retailers that meet their unique tastes, needs and personal budgets.

Instacart first started accepted EBT SNAP payments back in 2020. SNAP participants can shop for groceries on Instacart from local retailers for delivery or pickup. Instacart offers 50% off an Instacart+ membership for SNAP participants. With Instacart+, users can access free delivery and pickup on orders over $35, 5% credit back on Pickup orders, and reduced service fees on every order.