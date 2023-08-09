JB Straubel, Redwood Materials founder and Tesla board member, is headed to TC Disrupt 2023

In the world of electric vehicles, batteries and renewable energy systems, you’d be hard pressed to find anyone more experienced than JB Straubel.

We’re excited to welcome Straubel, founder and CEO of Redwood Materials — and Tesla’s co-founder, former CTO and newest board member — to the Disrupt Stage at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023, which runs September 19–21 in San Francisco.

Originally described as a battery recycling startup, Straubel’s company has a more ambitious plan. Redwood does recycle battery cell components and sells them back to manufacturers, but it also produces anode and cathode components for lithium-ion batteries — and building a sustainable, closed-loop domestic supply chain to fuel electric vehicles. The company scored a big win earlier this year, landing a conditional commitment for a $2 billion loan from the Department of Energy as part of the Biden administration’s bid to build up a supply chain for EVs in the United States.

Responsible for some of Tesla’s most important technology, notably around batteries, Straubel returned to the company last May after shareholders elected him to its board of directors.

Don’t miss what’s sure to be an important conversation on the future of sustainable electric vehicles.

JB Straubel: Redwood Materials founder and CEO; Tesla co-founder and CTO

Prior to founding Redwood Materials, JB Straubel was a co-founder of Tesla, where he spent 15 years as chief technology officer and built one of the best engineering teams in the world. Among many areas, he led cell design, supply chain and the first Gigafactory concept through the production ramp of the Tesla Model 3.

Straubel played a direct role in both R&D, team building and operational expansion from prototype cars through to mass production and GWh-scale. He received his MS in engineering and a BS in energy systems engineering from Stanford University.

He left Tesla in 2019 to focus on Redwood Materials. But now he’s back at the U.S. automaker as a board member.

TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 takes place in San Francisco on September 19–21. You can save up to $600, but the deadline is August 11 at 11:59 p.m. PDT. Hurry and buy your Disrupt pass today!

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.