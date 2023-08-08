These robotics companies are hiring

I certainly wouldn’t go so far as to say the robotics industry is recession-proof, but it’s remained remarkably stable through a turbulent few years of economic instability. Automation is was accelerated dramatically by the pandemic and interest only continues to grow. That’s a good thing for the people who are needed to create and build these machines.

We started collecting robotics job openings amid massive the widespread tech layoffs of the last few years. We’re well-positioned among tech workers and companies alike, and I’ve long felt that helping people find work is the least I can in this role.

It’s been a minute since the last time I did one of these for my weekly robotics newsletter, Actuator, so I put out a call over on LinkedIn. The response was strong enough to warrant a standalone post – another anecdotal indication that the robotics job market continues to thrive. If you work in hiring at a robotics firm and would like to land in this week’s Actuator before it hits inboxes Thursday, please fill out this Google Form.

If you don’t make it in by the deadline, no worries. I will continue to do these as long as there’s still interest.

Here are the companies that are currently hiring:

1X Technologies (24 roles)

Aigen (8 roles)

Ambi Robotics (2 roles

AMP Robotics (4 roles)

ANYbotics (20 roles)

Asylon Robotics (5 roles)

Baubot GmbH (5 roles)

Chef Robotics, Inc. (4 roles)

Dexterity (47 roles)

Embodied Inc (3 roles)

Enchanted Tools (10 roles)

Formic (8 roles)

Foxglove (1 role)

Greensea Systems (3 roles)

KABAM Robotics (1 role)

Main Street Autonomy (2 roles)

Matician (16 roles)

Mujin (80 roles)

Prime Robotics (8 roles)

Rigorous LLC (2 roles)

Ross Robotics Ltd (3 roles)

Sanctuary AI (28 roles)

SunnyApp Robotics (2 roles)

Teledyne Geospatial (1 role)

Telexistence (10 roles)

Vecna Robotics (2 roles)