Amazon is holding a Prime Day-like shopping event this fall once again

Amazon is holding a Prime Day-like shopping event this fall, the company announced on Tuesday. The online retail giant had two Prime sales events in July and October in 2022 and is doing the same this year. Amazon is calling the fall sales event “Prime Big Deal Days,” but didn’t share the which days it would be holding the sales event.

Prime Big Deal Days will take place in the following 19 countries: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the U.S. and the UK.

“We’ll share more details soon as we get closer to the event,” the company wrote in a blog post. “We can’t wait to give our Prime members access to exclusive early savings this season.”

Today’s announcement comes after Amazon saw record sales for Prime Day this year. Across both days of the event, consumers in the U.S. spent $12.7 billon, according to Adobe Analytics data. Adobe says this figure represents 6.1% growth year-over-year, setting a new record for the sales event. The online retail giant says shoppers purchased more than 375 million items during the two-day sale event, up from 300 million items sold last year.

Amazon said Prime members had saved more this year than any other Prime Day event, as they saved more than $2.5 billion across its deals. Home goods, fashion and beauty were among the top categories during the sales event.

By holding a second sales event in the fall, Amazon can target members who are shopping for the holidays. The sales event gives the company the opportunity to attract new paying customers, while also deepening its relationship with current ones.