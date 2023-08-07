DoorDash expands retail delivery offerings with new Staples partnership

DoorDash is adding Staples to its marketplace in time for the back-to-school season, the company announced on Monday. The announcement is part of DoorDash’s ongoing efforts to expand into new retail categories. With this new partnership, nearly 1,000 Staples U.S. locations are now available on the app.

“Staples’ wide selection of pencils, crayons, glue, scissors, binders, lunch boxes, index cards, notebooks, printers, calculators and so much more are now on the DoorDash Marketplace,” the company wrote in a blog post. “Parents, teachers and students at every grade can find and order just what they need on-demand, at the tap of a button.”

Do a school supplies run without the run! 🎒📓🖍️ Save on same-day classroom essentials with $20 off your @DoorDash order of $40+ with code STAPLES20 at checkout. Valid thru 8/13/23. Start your order: https://t.co/CYMWuDwnBV pic.twitter.com/WFi8XmZswO — Staples Stores (@StaplesStores) August 7, 2023

Earlier this month, DoorDash launched its first-ever immersive Back-to-School hub, featuring deals on Back-to-School staples across retail and grocery.

DoorDash has been working to expand its marketplace beyond food and grocery items with the addition of new retail partners. Today’s announcement comes a few months after the company added Lush Cosmetics, Victoria’s Secret and Party City to its marketplace.

Beyond that, the delivery service has been working to make its platform become more than just a way to order meals and items. as the company launched a way for DoorDash drivers to pick up consumers’ e-commerce returns and other packages for drop-off at UPS, FedEx or USPS locations earlier this year.