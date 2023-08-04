Amazon Music teams up with Bandsintown to let fans shop merch from popular artists

Amazon Music announced a new merch integration with concert discovery platform Bandsintown to allow more than 590,000 artists to promote their merchandise on the Bandsintown website and app. Previously, artists could only link their Shopify store.

The new merchandise featured on Bandsintown is from the Amazon Music Artist Merch Shop that launched in 2021. The centralized hub offers apparel, CDs, vinyl, accessories, and more from top artists such as Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Adele, Blackpink, Luke Combs, Justin Bieber and Doja Cat, among others.

Amazon Music recently collaborated with artists Fall Out Boy and Beyoncé, who will both have their exclusive merch collections available on their Bandsintown profile pages. Fans can shop items for Fall Out Boy’s So Much For (Tour) Dust tour and Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour.

The merch integration is available for artists registered with Bandsintown for Artists, Bandsintown’s platform that gives artists access to marketing tools and lets them promote merch drops, new albums and live events through in-app notifications, email, and social media.

The collaboration comes as concert tickets continue to skyrocket. The average price of a concert ticket on SeatGeek has doubled in the past five years, jumping from $125 in 2019 to $252 in 2023, per the Wall Street Journal. Merch is not only a crucial revenue stream for artists, but it’s also a more affordable way for fans to show their support.

“Merch is an opportunity to demonstrate fandom and a critical source of revenue at times when touring costs are rising,” said Fabrice Sergent, Bandsintown co-founder and managing partner, in a press release. “We’re proud to come together with Amazon Music to further our mutual goals of helping artists and their fans.”

Bandsintown has 80 million registered users.