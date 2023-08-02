Yeah, but is that venture backable? Not all TAM is equal

Hello, and welcome back to Equity, the podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

This is our Wednesday show where we sit down with a guest, think about their work and unpack the rest. This week we had Sara Mauskopf on the show. She’s the CEO and co-founder of Winnie, and a former Postmates and Twitter denizen. Here’s what we got into:

The progress of Winnie over time, and how it found its niche in the childcare market

The state of care as a venture-backable category, and where startups can find the most impact and business result

The reported issues at Papa and the pressures of fundraising-driven growth in care-oriented markets

And, of course, why care work is not given its full due and value in our society.

We had a blast with this one. Thank you for sticking with Equity for all these years. We’ll see you live at Disrupt!

