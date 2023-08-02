‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ makes its debut on Disney+

“Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3” is now available on Disney+ starting today.

In the latest quest, the Guardians are living peacefully in Knowhere, a mining colony on the outskirts of space, when suddenly Rocket (Bradley Cooper) is attacked by a genetically engineered weapon called Adam Warlock (Will Poulter). The team of misfits must save their critically injured friend before time runs out.

When “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” first premiered in theaters back in May, many viewers were deep in their feels for obvious reasons. Not only is it the final installment of the trilogy, but the film also explores Rocket’s horrific, heart-wrenching past when he and his fellow Halfworlders (cybernetically augmented animals) were tortured by The High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji), a deranged scientist who wants to create the perfect species to live in his own utopia.

Additionally, there is tension between Peter/Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and Gamora (Zoe Saldaña). At the beginning of the movie, Peter is distant from his friends as he is heartbroken at the loss of Gamora, who died in “Avengers: Infinity War.” To further harshen the blow, he must interact with a variant of Gamora, who, in the current timeline, never had a relationship with Peter or experienced all their shared adventures.

Without spoiling too much, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” ends with an emotional conclusion, wrapping up director James Gunn’s last Marvel project. Gunn is now the co-CEO of DC Studios and oversees the overall creative direction of the DC Universe alongside film producer Peter Safran.

Like the other two “Guardians of the Galaxy” films, the third film was a box office hit, grossing more than $845 million worldwide. The original “Guardians of the Galaxy” movie premiered in 2014 and earned about $773 million, whereas the 2017 sequel concluded its theatrical run with $869 million.