Disney+ drops ‘Loki’ Season 2 teaser trailer

Disney+ released today the first teaser trailer for the second season of Marvel Studios’ “Loki,” starring Tom Hiddleston as the “God of Mischief.”

Following the events of the first season finale, when Loki is trapped in an alternate reality and separated from Sylvie (played by Sophia Di Martino), Season 2 sees Loki unwillingly time-slipping through the past and present.

Loki works with members of the Time Variance Authority (TVA) to navigate the increasingly threatening multiverse where superhero variants continue to stir up trouble. He must also locate Sylvie, his alternate female version, along with Judge Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) and Miss Minutes (voiced by Tara Strong).

Other returning characters include Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) and Hunter K-5E (Eugene Cordero). We can also assume that Kang the Conqueror, a variant of He Who Remains, will also make an appearance. Plus, the trailer introduces a new character played by “Everything Everywhere All At Once” actor Ke Huy Quan — a TVA employee who may be able to help Loki with his time-slipping problem.

“Loki” Season 2 premieres on Disney+ on October 6.