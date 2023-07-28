Startups, apply to the Space Domain Awareness Challenge Pitch-off at TC Disrupt 2023

Pitch in space! Okay, not really, but we do have exciting news for early-stage AI/ML startups. The Aerospace Corporation and TechCrunch are hosting a pitch competition at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023, which takes place September 19–21 in San Francisco.

Apply to the Space Domain Awareness Challenge Pitch-off at TC Disrupt 2023

The Aerospace Corporation and TechCrunch are joining forces to host a pitch competition to find the strongest startups using AI/Machine Learning to work with satellite data streams. Space Domain Awareness arises from the output of all the sensor data.

Space operators are totally reliant on sensors in space and on the ground to get a complete picture of what’s happening in Earth’s orbit and beyond. Space operators must task sensors correctly with the complex job of collecting data. The challenge is then parsing, packaging and disseminating the output of a significant number of data streams to the correct data consumer across various teams at the correct time.

We call this scenario in Space Domain Awareness the “Media Streaming Problem”, because, just like popular streaming providers, the data has to be collected, analyzed and delivered to the correct audience at the right time.

The Central Question:

How can AI/ML tool sets be used to parse sensor data, address the Media Streaming Challenge and increase our understanding of satellite sensor generated data?

Applicants should be able to work with the following datasets:

Telemetry data.

Mission data.

Comms links data

Compete for prizes in the Space Domain Awareness Challenge Pitch-off

Five finalists will get the rare opportunity to pitch in front of our judges on the Space Stage at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 and exhibit their AI/ML startup at Disrupt 2023 this September. One Winner will get the opportunity for a customer road show and expert-led concept feedback.

Five finalist startups will receive:

A five-minute pitch session on the Space Stage at TechCrunch Disrupt on September 19, 2023, in San Francisco.

Four free tickets per team to attend Disrupt 2023.

One standing demo table or kiosk in the expo hall for all three days of Disrupt.

One winning startup also receives:

One winner will be selected to receive technical concept assessment and feedback by Aerospace technical/program experts to the startup, discussion of potential customer base, and a road show for the next stage of incubation.

Pitch eligibility requirements:

Open to early-stage companies who are in “Idea Stage” up to and including “Series A Stage” companies who are also either:

Wholly-owned US company with a US-based workforce

Company based in a NATO member country (including Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Norway) AND authorized to participate in NATO related business opportunities

You’ll find more specifics on requirements, plus general terms and conditions when you apply here. Don’t delay — submit your application by August 18 at 11:59 pm PT. We will notify all applicants — whether or not they’ve been selected as a finalist — on a rolling basis.

