It’s always earnings season if you look hard enough

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.
This is our Friday show, and we’re talking about the week’s biggest startup and tech news, with a little bit of fun sprinkled in.
We had our friend and colleague Kirsten Korosec on the podcast this week, meaning Mary Ann and Alex got to stretch their legs and talk things that move and beep and boop. Here’s what we got into:
- Deals of the Week: AngelList bought Nova, taking the well-known venture service into the more traditional realm of private equity. Waymo is focusing on self-driving cars instead of trucks, which has Mary Ann worried, and Alex wanted to talk about interest rates.
- On the subject of earnings: Guess what? AI costs are here but AI revenues are still on their way, and the ad market is showing signs of a recovery. Big tech seems to have posted good results so far, though they’re not perfect.
- Do not miss the big piece of news from GM, of course!
- We wrapped with some interesting analysis from the TechCrunch+ team on how funds of funds might be one way to get more LP capital into diverse venture funds.
Whew, what a week y’all. It’s hot and we are tired, but we had a blast recording this for you. Talk more on Monday!
