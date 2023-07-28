Open Navigation

It’s always earnings season if you look hard enough

Alex Wilhelm Mary Ann Azevedo Kirsten Korosec Theresa Loconsolo 8 hours

Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

This is our Friday show, and we’re talking about the week’s biggest startup and tech news, with a little bit of fun sprinkled in.

We had our friend and colleague Kirsten Korosec on the podcast this week, meaning Mary Ann and Alex got to stretch their legs and talk things that move and beep and boop. Here’s what we got into:

Whew, what a week y’all. It’s hot and we are tired, but we had a blast recording this for you. Talk more on Monday!

For episode transcripts and more, head to Equity’s Simplecast website.

Equity drops at 7 a.m. PT every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, so subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the casts. TechCrunch also has a great show on crypto, a show that interviews founders and more!