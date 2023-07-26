Microsoft, PayPal partner to bring Venmo support to the Microsoft Store and Xbox store

Microsoft and PayPal are expanding their partnership to allow Xbox owners in the United States to use Venmo as a payment method for games, movies, TV shows, and apps from the Xbox store. Customers can also use the new payment method for Xbox Game Pass subscriptions. When consumers pay with Venmo, they’ll have the option to purchase subscriptions or split payments upon purchase.

Additionally, PayPal’s Pay Later option is now available for the Microsoft Store in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, France, Spain and Italy. With PayPal Pay Later, eligible consumers can pay for their purchases evenly over the course of weeks or months in fixed amounts.

“At Microsoft, our commitment to creating the best experience for customers is at the center of everything we do, whether it’s for entertainment or productivity,” said Ajith Thekadath, Vice President of Global Payments at Microsoft, in a statement. “The addition of new PayPal payment method options delivers on this commitment and offers even more flexibility for customers with tools that work for them and their goals.”

Although Venmo is mainly known for being used to send or receive money from your friends and family, it has been expanding beyond this notion. For instance, Amazon announced last October that it would allow customers to make payments through Venmo on its platform.