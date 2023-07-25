Grubhub+ gets new deals like 5% back on pickup orders, among others

Grubhub is adding new rewards to Grubhub+, its loyalty subscription program, to give users more savings. The delivery app announced today that Grubhub+ is getting new rewards, such as a 5% credit back on pickup orders, lower service fees, milestone rewards and a new Shell offering for members participating in the Fuel Rewards program, among other perks.

The credit back feature on pickup orders is a decent addition to the membership as users previously could only get 10% cash back on eligible delivery orders.

The main reason Grubhub introduced the new pickup reward is because it found that more diners opt for pickup as it’s a more affordable option, the company says. In general, 37% more consumers in the U.S. used the pickup option for their most recent orders in 2022 than in 2021, per e-commerce website PYMNTS and payment service provider Cybersource.

Milestone rewards will be available in the coming months to help users “celebrate some of life’s most joyful moments,” Grubhub wrote in the official announcement. Examples include a birthday or anniversary, the company told us.

Additionally, Grubhub’s new partner offer with Shell gives members instant Gold Status in the Fuel Rewards program, saving them 5 cents per gallon on every fill-up when they link their Fuel Rewards account.

While Grubhub declined to share specific numbers regarding lower service fees, the company told TechCrunch that “members will feel significant savings.”

“We continually gather feedback from our diners, and they’ve told us they want more value, recognition and elevated service from their subscription programs,” said Launika Raykar, vice president, loyalty, customer engagement and partnerships at Grubhub. “That’s exactly what we’ve offered with the relaunch of Grubhub+.”

As competition continues to heat up across the meal delivery industry — with rivals like DoorDash and Uber Eats offering similar loyalty programs — the relaunch is likely Grubhub’s way of retaining users as well as convincing new members to try the service.

Grubhub+ was initially launched in 2020 to provide diners with perks like free delivery on orders $12 and up, member-only offers and more. The subscription costs $10/month after a free 14-day trial. Amazon Prime members who sign up for Grubhub+ get one year free.