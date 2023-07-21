Paradigm’s CEO dives into diversity on the Builder Stage at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

Despite current culture wars turning diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies into a political punching bag, most business leaders understand that they’re very good for business. Yet in a more conservative VC market, the discussions focus more on financials than on how to construct an intentional culture.

However, younger generations are bringing updated values and an expectation of DEI to the workplace, which means tech startups can’t afford to ignore how their company culture evolves.

It’s an important issue for startup success, and we’re thrilled to tell you that Joelle Emerson, co-founder and CEO of Paradigm, will join us for a fireside chat on the Builders Stage at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023, which takes place on September 19–21 in San Francisco.

Paradigm’s data-driven DEI software tools place the company at the center of this conversation, and Emerson is well-known for her perspective on corporate culture. We’re looking forward to hearing how the savviest startups are leaving old, ahem, paradigms in the rearview mirror and building for the future — despite political perceptions of inclusion.

Joelle Emerson: Paradigm co-founder and CEO

Joelle Emerson partners with leaders of some of the world’s most innovative companies to consult and advise on diversity and inclusion strategies. She has written extensively about diversity, inclusion and unconscious bias, and her work has been featured in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, NPR, The Harvard Business Review, Fortune and on the cover of The Atlantic. She has been named to Recode’s list of the 100 most influential people in business, Marie Claire’s New Guard list of 50 women changing the world, and The New York Times’ Groundbreakers.

Before founding Paradigm, Emerson was a civil rights lawyer. Her legal background highlighted the consequences that can result from companies failing to consider diversity and inclusion early, and inspired her to found Paradigm. She is a graduate of Stanford Law School.

