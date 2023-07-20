Expo+ Pass: The affordable TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 experience

Whether you’re short on time or short on cash, you can still find plenty of exciting opportunities at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023, taking place September 19–21 in San Francisco. The Expo+ pass is the perfect option for anyone with a shoestring budget or an overloaded schedule.

Expo+ Pass: Affordable access to TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

The limited-feature Expo+ pass is good for all three days of the show (no access to stage content and limited event app features). You’ll have access to the exhibition floor, where you can meet, greet and network with the Startup Battlefield 200 companies — our elite, hand-picked cohort of early-stage startups.

Explore their cutting-edge technologies, strike up conversations with their founders and make meaningful connections. In addition, you can hear them pitch live from the Showcase Stage, located in the exhibition area. Your pass also lets you attend all partner roundtable discussions and breakout sessions, which take place in the expo area.

Buy now and pay less: Prices increase on August 11, so buy your Expo+ pass now and pay just $95.

The Expo+ pass is a great option for anyone interested in seeing the next generation of early-stage startups exhibit their technology and wanting to network for any number of opportunities — such as a new gig, a co-founder or a skilled engineer. You could discover a potential investment, a new customer or the perfect service provider. Or you might make your own magic and find an altogether different opportunity.

TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 takes place September 19–21 in San Francisco, and the Expo+ pass is your ticket to plenty of opportunities at an affordable price. Remember, prices go up on August 11 at 11:59 p.m. PDT. Buy your pass now and save.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.