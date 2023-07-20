Apple warning it could shut FaceTime, iMessage in UK over gov’t surveillance policy adds to growing tech industry discontent

The list of mainstream Internet services that could shut down in the UK over security risks attached to government policymaking just got longer: The BBC is reporting Apple has threatened to shutter local access to its end-to-end encrypted (E2EE) comms services, FaceTime and iMessage, if minsters don’t rethink a plan to further beef up existing (intrusive) surveillance powers.

In recent months we’ve heard similar warnings from Meta-owned WhatsApp, Signal Messenger and Wikipedia in relation to other components of the UK’s digital policy they view as harmful to their users’ interests — so it’s by no means the first warning that Brits could miss out on access to mainstream web services if ministers don’t rethink their approach to tech policy.

In the case of Apple’s latest warning, its target is government plans to further expand digital surveillance powers available to state intelligence agencies. Last month the Home Office announced a consultation on changes to a regime of notices that can be issued to comms providers to retain or intercept user data under the 2016 Investigatory Powers Act (IPA).

Among the changes being proposed by ministers is a requirement that messaging services clear security features with the Home Office before releasing them. They would also have to act immediately on a demand to disable security features — rather than, as currently, being able to wait until after a review of the request has been carried out and/or the outcome of any appeal made by the company.

The government argues the updates to the notices regime are necessary because “technological changes risk having a negative effect on the capabilities of our law enforcement and intelligence agencies”.

Although it also claims it is “committed to working with industry, and other relevant stakeholders, to develop reasonable proposals that will enable technology companies and government to continue to protect the public and their privacy, defend cyber security and human rights, and support technological innovation”.

So called Technical Capability Notices — the instrument through which the UK state can, via the IPA, legally instruct comms providers to make changes to their services in order that state surveillance capabilities can function — were among the most controversial elements of the legislation, with concerns repeatedly raised that the law was unclear over whether comms providers could be ordered not to use E2EE.

Reached for a response to Apple’s warning it could shut down FaceTime and iMessage if the government goes ahead with the planned changes to the IPA notices regime, a Home Office spokesperson sent this statement — which notes no decisions on how to update the powers have yet been taken:

The first job of government is to keep the country safe and investigatory powers are an essential tool for protecting our citizens. The Investigatory Powers Act 2016 is designed to protect the public from criminals, child sex abusers and terrorists. With strong independent oversight, the Act regulates how intrusive investigatory powers by public authorities are used. We keep all legislation under review to ensure it is as strong as it can be and this consultation is part of that process — no decisions have yet been made.

The updated powers the government is proposing pose an increased security risk to web users everywhere, per Apple — which the BBC reports opposes requirements to inform the Home Office of any changes to product security features before they are released; and opposes taking action immediately if a notice to disable or block a feature is received from the Home Office, rather than waiting until after the demand has been reviewed or appealed against.

Apple also opposes a requirement for non-UK-based companies to comply with changes that would affect their product globally — such as providing a backdoor to E2EE, per the BBC.

The company also told the broadcaster it would not make changes to security features for one country that would weaken a product for all users. And pointed out that some changes would require issuing a software update so could not be made secretly. The BBC’s report also quotes Apple describing the proposal as constituting “a serious and direct threat to data security and information privacy” that would affect people outside the UK.