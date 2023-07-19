Severe outage knocked WhatsApp down

WhatsApp, the Meta-owned ubiquitous messaging app, was inaccessible to many users around the globe due to a “major disruption” earlier Wednesday. Tens of thousands of users reported issues sending and receiving messages on the social app, used by over 2 billion users each month.

The outage started at around 1.15 p.m. Pacific time, according to user messages and last for about 40 to 50 minutes.

Meta’s business website earlier said the outage had caused a “major disruption.” It’s unclear what caused the outage.