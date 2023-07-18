TikTok’s new program aims to identify rising artists in the music industry

TikTok is launching a new program that is designed to identify the next wave of rising artists in the music industry, the company announced on Tuesday. The new program, called Elevate, is meant to help musicians create a lifelong career in the music industry, beyond being a one-hit wonder.

The company did not go into detail about how it selected its batch of artists for the program, but noted that it looked at “signed and unsigned talent, to build a roster of artists that span across the globe and many genres of music.”

Through Elevate, TikTok is working with rising artists to provide them with resources both in its app and in the real world, including early access to new features, content amplification and support from TikTok’s official social handles.

The program will run exclusive performances from each artist in their hometowns at locations that inspired their music. TikTok told TechCrunch in an email that the concerts will be intimate for friends, fans, and family, but they will be filmed as part of an original content series available on TikTok so fans around the world can watch the performances.

“We know TikTok fans are the spirit that helps enable artists to break through in the music world, and that the platform is the best place for artists to engage with fans on a global scale,” the company wrote in a blog post. “That’s why, as a part of Elevate, we’re bringing unique artist experiences to fans including exclusive performances at significant locations in their hometown that inspired their music. Through Elevate, the artists will share new content and updates on upcoming music releases, plus an intimate look at the evolution of their music careers on TikTok and through our @musicontiktok social handles.”

The inaugural class of the program includes CHINCHILLA , Sam Barber , Omar Courtz , Isabel La Rosa , Kali and Lu Kala . These artists will perform around the world in their hometowns, including locations in Canada, Georgia, Maryland, Missouri, Puerto Rico, and the UK.

Elevate kicks off today with its inaugural program running through October. TikTok plans to release more details on upcoming Elevate cohorts in the coming months.

TikTok is a popular tool for discovering and promoting music, and oftentimes can lead to songs rising in popularity after they’re used in viral videos and trends. Given the app’s impact on the music industry, it makes sense for the company to start promoting rising talent on its platform both in its app and out in the real world, especially as it looks to take on the music industry in more than one way.

Earlier this month, the company launched a new subscription-only music streaming service called “TikTok Music” in Brazil and Indonesia. TikTok Music lets users sync the service to their existing TikTok accounts and listen, download and share songs. The service includes the catalogs of major record companies, including Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group and Sony Music. TikTok has already dominated the short-video and social media market, and is now looking to take on Spotify and Apple Music with its music streaming service.