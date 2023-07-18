Logitech buys editing console maker Loupedeck

One day after competitor Corsair announced that it acquired mechanical keyboard maker Drop, Logitech has revealed a big purchase of its own. The accessory giant just bought Loupedeck, a Helsinki-based manufacturer of consoles for creative pros. Details of the transaction have not been disclosed, but the deal comes as Logitech looks to expand its appeal to creative pros.

Loupedeck is among the more notable Stream Deck competitors. That product is currently a part of the Corsair portfolio after it acquired the Elgato brand in 2018.

“Empowering streamers, creators and gamers is a joint passion of Loupedeck and Logitech. Together we are focused on removing all barriers so they can create, edit and stream without limits,” Logitech GM Ujesh Desai said in a release. “This acquisition augments Logitech’s product portfolio today and accelerates our software ambitions of enabling keyboards, mice and more to become smarter and contextually aware, creating a better experience for audiences across Logitech.”

Logitech G is the company’s gaming portfolio. The umbrella includes microphones like Yeti, formerly produced by Blue, which it acquired in 2018. The Blue branding was recently dropped for the hardware, in favor of streamlining things under the Logitech brand, a fate that seems likely for the Loupedeck name, as well, though the company tells The Verge, “Loupedeck will operate as usual for the foreseeable future.” Read into that what you will.

Loupedeck was founded in 2016 by former Nokia/Microsoft employees (hence Helsinki). The company launched a successful Indiegogo campaign that same year, for an Adobe Lightroom editing console that brought in $411,000 — nearly five times its initial goal. The company currently produces four high-end editing consoles ranging in price from $189 to $559.

The product line could prove a nice pairing for Logitech’s 2019 acquisition of livestreaming software developer Streamlabs.