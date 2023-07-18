Instagram is making it easier to create Reels with the app’s templates

Instagram announced today that it’s introducing updates to its Reels templates to make it even easier for users to create engaging short-form videos, as the social media giant continues to compete with TikTok.

The company is launching a new “Template Browser” that will let users sift through templates by categories. You can browse templates based on what’s recommended and trending, and also look through templates or audios that you have saved.

You can access the new browser by tapping on the “create” button from the home page, then selecting the “Reel” option. Then, you need to tap the images in the lower left corner of the screen to open your camera gallery, after which you have to tap on “Templates.” You can also find the Template Browser through the Reels Tab by tapping on the camera icon, then tapping “Templates.”

If you see a Template that you like while browsing Reels, you can tap the “Use Template” button on the Reel to get started. You can also see how others have used templates by tapping on the “Template by” button in the reel. This will take you a page with examples of how people got creative with the template. It’s worth noting that TikTok offers a similar concept on its app with its templates and effects.

In addition, Instagram says it’s enhancing the creation and editing experience for templates. Now, when you create from a template, the audio, number of clips, duration of the clips, and AR effects will automatically be added to your Reel. In the coming weeks, Instagram plans to start automatically adding text and transitions that were used in the original Reel. Templates will be customizable, which means users will be able to add or remove clips, adjust the timing of individual clips, or edit any preloaded element.

“Whether you’re joining in on a trend or want to create a fun reel to express your creativity, Reels templates can get you started in just a few taps,” Instagram wrote in a blog post. “We’re always working on ways to improve your Reels experience. We’ll continue to build on the Reels templates feature to make it easier and more fun to create and share on Instagram.”

The new features come a month after Instagram finally started letting users download Reels posted by others so they can share them outside the app. Users can do this by tapping on the share icon and then selecting the Download option. TikTok has had this feature for years and gained popularity by people watching short videos with the app’s watermark outside the platform.