Framework Laptop 16 now available for pre-order, starting at $1,399

Framework announced today that pre-orders for the Framework Laptop 16 are now open for customers in the US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Netherlands, Austria, Ireland and Australia. The Laptop 16 is powered by the latest-generation AMD Ryzen and Radeon GPUs.

Prices start at $1,399 for the DIY Edition and $1,699 for pre-built systems with Ryzen 7 7840HS. Adding an AMD Radeon RX 7700S Graphics Module brings starting prices to $1,799 and $2,099, respectively.

Pre-orders that include a Graphics Module with an eligible AMD Radeon GPU will receive a free download code for Starfield Premium Edition. Framework will send out the code prior to the game’s early access launch.

“As always, we’re following a batch ordering system, with the first batches shipping in Q4 2023,” Framework wrote in a blog post. “A fully refundable $100 deposit is all you need to get in line. We recommend getting your order in early if you’d like to get a system this year.”

Configurations start with the Ryzen 7 7840HS with 8 Zen 4 CPU cores at up to 5.1GHz boost. The company will also offer the Ryzen 9 7940HS with up to 5.2GHz boost. The Laptop 16 features a thermal system with dual 75mm fans, three heatpipes, and a liquid metal thermal interface, enabling 45W continuous processor load while also keeping the laptop cool and quiet.

Framework says the Laptop 16 has notable graphics performance built in too, with Radeon 780M graphics with 12 RDNA 3 cores, capable of running a range of modern game titles.

“Framework Laptop 16 delivers the holy grail for high performance notebooks: optional discrete graphics using our new Expansion Bay system, allowing generation-over-generation graphics upgradeability,” the company wrote. “The first Graphics Module for the Expansion Bay features the AMD Radeon RX 7700S GPU. We’ve maxed out the capabilities of the chip, with 100W sustained TGP and 8GB GDDR6 at up to 18Gbps.”

The company notes that the CPU and GPU can run at full wattage simultaneously when needed and that this GPU excels for both work and play, with 32 compute units at up to 2.2GHz, enabling high-end gaming.

The laptop features a 16-inch QHD+ display with a 165Hz refresh rate, 1,500:1 contrast ratio, and 500 nits brightness rating. It comes with USB 4 support, USB 3.2 ports, and DisplayPort connectivity along with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. Framework says the Laptop 16 is made of magnesium alloy and aluminum and weighs just 5.3 pounds.