Roblox is coming to Meta Quest VR headsets

Meta announced today that Roblox is coming to Meta’s Quest VR headsets, starting with an open beta on that will be available on App Lab in the coming weeks. Roblox, a major player in the metaverse space, was rumored to become available on Meta Quest VR headsets sometime this year.

Players will be able to access the Quest version of Roblox on the Quest 2 and Quest Pro. It will also work on the upcoming Quest 3 as well.

Meta says the open beta provides an opportunity for the Roblox developer community to optimize their existing games for Quest and build new ones for VR while receiving feedback from the Quest community. Developers will be able to experiment and iterate on VR experiences before Roblox’s full release on the Meta Quest Store.

“Roblox is automatically publishing some experiences that use default player scripts to support VR devices,” Meta wrote in a blog post. “They’ve found that those experiences typically run well in VR without modifications, so they’re seeding the Roblox VR library with great content from day one. And because Roblox is cross-platform, you’ll be able to connect, play, and hang out with friends across Xbox, iOS, Android, and desktop —helping to make VR more social than ever before.”

Today’s announcement doesn’t come as a surprise. Back in 2021, Roblox CEO Dave Baszucki said during a call with investors that Quest makes “perfect sense for Roblox.” Baszuck’s comment indicated that the company had planned to make Roblox available on the Meta Quest in the future.

Although Roblox is already compatible with various VR headsets, including Oculus Rift and HTC Vive, gamers currently need to connect their PC to a VR headset to play. The Quest version of Roblox should be a lot easier to load and access, especially since you will eventually be able to download it directly from the Meta Quest Store.

Roblox on Quest will be available for people ages 13 and up. Meta says it plans to share more details as the open beta approaches.

Meta’s Quest 3 costs $499 and will arrive this fall. The Quest 3 is $100 pricier than its 2020 predecessor. Meta has said the headset features high-res color mixed reality and is 40% thinner than the Quest 2. The product features the latest Snapdragon, along with higher resolution displays and 2x GPU performance.