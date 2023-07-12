Google TV adds The Roku Channel to its free, streaming TV lineup

The Roku Channel is now available on Google TV and other Android TV OS devices, Roku announced Wednesday. The free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channel can now be downloaded through the Google Play Store.

Starting today, users have access to over 80,000 new titles and more than 350 live TV channels for free. This includes titles like “WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story,” “Die Hart,” “The Great American Baking Show” and more, as well as linear channels ranging from news, sports, entertainment and Spanish language programming, among others.

The Roku Channel recently launched 14 new FAST channels featuring Warner Bros. content, including HBO’s “Westworld,” “The Nevers” and “Raised by Wolves.” Additionally, the Roku Channel will broadcast Formula E races in 2024.

In recent years, Google TV has doubled down on free, streaming TV channels, making the addition of The Roku Channel – a top channel for Roku in terms of active accounts and streaming hours – certainly notable. The Roku Channel reaches approximately 100 million viewers in the U.S., according to Roku.

Google TV expanded its portfolio of free content in April when it added channels Tubi, Plex and Haystack News. In 2021, Google TV introduced Paramount-owned Pluto TV to its home screen.