Elon Musk wants to build AI to ‘understand the true nature of the universe’

Elon Musk, Twitter’s not-so-benevolent CEO, today announced the launch of a new organization, xAI, to “understand the true nature of the universe.”

Ambitious? A little. So how does xAI plan to achieve it? More details will be announced during a Twitter Spaces on Friday, apparently. But xAI’s splash page reveals that the team — 12 people strong, currently — will be led by Musk and veterans of DeepMind, OpenAI, Google Research, Microsoft Research, Tesla and the University of Toronto.

xAI will be advised by Dan Hendrycks, director at the Center for AI Safety, an AI research nonprofit. And it’ll work with Twitter and Musk’s other company, Tesla, to “make progress towards [its] mission” — whatever that mission ends up being.

While Musk’s saving the juicy tidbits for Friday, xAI’s roster gives some clues as to what the organization’s work might entail. Many of the founding members specialize in large language models along the lines of OpenAI’s GPT-4 or have experience in techniques like reinforcement learning, which “teaches” AI models to accomplish tasks by rewarding them for performing those tasks.

Announcing formation of @xAI to understand reality — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 12, 2023

In an interview with Tucker Carlson in April, Musk said that he wanted to build what he referred to as “TruthGPT,” a “maximum-truth-seeking AI.” Likely, xAI’s efforts will start there, perhaps taking the form of a text-generating AI that Musk perceives as more “truthful” than existing ones; Musk has previously suggested that Twitter would use its own data to train ChatGPT-like tech.