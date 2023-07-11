Netflix updates ‘Profile Transfer’ feature so users can switch to an existing account

Netflix is updating its profile transfer feature to allow members to switch to an already existing account, the company noted today in a blog post. Now, users can transfer their profile preferences to another existing account instead of starting a brand-new one.

“Starting today, the profile transfer feature has been updated to allow transfers to an existing account (instead of requiring a new account),” Netflix wrote.

The streamer is rolling out the update, which was a “much-requested feature,” to all global members today, a Netflix spokesperson told TechCrunch.

Here’s how it works:

Select the profile icon and choose “Profile Transfer”

Click on the option “An Existing Account” to transfer your profile

Enter the email address and password for the account you’re transferring to

The member will be notified via email that a profile has been moved over to their account

The profile transfer feature launched in October 2022, which encouraged members to create a new account and move over their personal data like customized recommendations, viewing history, favorites list and more. It was a precursor to Netflix’s password-sharing crackdown, where users are required to pay $7.99/month for an additional membership if they don’t live in the same household as the account holder.

We can see this update being helpful for users transitioning from living with their parents to sharing an account with a significant other or roommates. However, note that if a user doesn’t live in the same household but still wants to transfer their profile, they will be added as an extra member and be charged the monthly fee.

Despite the uproar online regarding the new paid-sharing initiative, Netflix saw nearly 100,000 daily sign-ups three days after the streaming giant announced the new password-sharing rules, according to research firm Antenna.