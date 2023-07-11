Create context and provide examples to lower AI adoption barriers

Every company needs to be thinking about how to make artificial intelligence (AI) a seamless extension of its team. How often has an employee said, “I wish there were more hours in the day to get all my work done,” or “This is too much work for just one person.”

AI has the potential to lighten our workload and let us execute on tasks in a less fragmented way, but fostering an AI-friendly company culture is easier said than done.

It’s critical that companies take steps to quell any trepidation around AI while also providing tangible examples of its benefits.

In fact, according to a survey conducted by SnapLogic, 39% of respondents said they believe it will be difficult to get everyone in their organization on board with AI.

There are several barriers to AI adoption, but it mostly comes down to a lack of context and education on the topic. By heeding the following advice, companies have the best chance at integrating AI technologies into their company culture with little disruption — and big benefits.

Demystify AI to support change management

Most humans learn best by metaphor and example. It can be tricky to paint a picture of how AI will impact the workplace since we have so few prior examples. Additionally, some people worry that AI might make their role redundant if it can do their job faster or better than they can.

Despite these concerns and a general lack of context, people for the most part feel optimistic when it comes to AI: In our survey, nearly two-thirds liked the idea of using it in their current role. They believe AI has the potential to save them time (54%), increase productivity (46%), and reduce risk and errors in their work (37%).