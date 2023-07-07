Hey, stuck startups, reducing growth could make you less fundable

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

We’re switching things up and bringing you two interviews this week, so let’s niche down to another entrepreneur, think about their work and unpack the rest.

Mary Ann took the lead this time, and she sat down (virtually) with Immad Akhund, the CEO and co-founder of Mercury. For those who are unfamiliar, the fintech made headlines earlier this year for how it stepped in to help fill the business banking void left in the wake of Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse.

Here’s what the pair caught up on:

Mercury’s impressive growth in the months since SVB crashed

Lessons learned from Immad’s angel investing experience

What Immad calls the “Startup Death Spiral” and how to escape it

Mary Ann took an even deeper dive on TechCrunch this morning which you can check out here.

As always, Equity will be back for you bright and early Monday morning. Talk soon!

