Google Calendar now lets users specify where they’re working from throughout the day

Google has allowed users to set their working location for certain days of the week since 2021, but is now also going to give users the option to specify where they’re working from for specific portions of the day. The company says the new functionality should come in handy for people who work from multiple locations such as their home, an office, a specific building or a combination.

For instance, you make your calendar note that you’re working from home in the morning and will be in the office in the afternoon. The feature should make it easier for your coworkers to determine where you’re working from at any given time in case they need to reach you or set up a meeting, either in-person or virtually.

The feature is rolling out today and users can set their working location by selecting the “Working Location” option as an event type in their calendar and then choosing a location. From there, you can modify the date, time or reoccurrence by clicking on the time element.

You can access the new feature if you’re on one of the following tiers: Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Standard, Education Plus, the Teaching and Learning Upgrade, and Nonprofits.