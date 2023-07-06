Meta will nuke your Instagram account if you delete Threads profile

Threads, Meta’s Twitter rival, is attracting users at an unprecedented pace, amassing 10 million signups in just seven hours, according to co-founder and chief executive Mark Zuckerberg. But the new service, which requires an Instagram account for onboarding, features an intriguing stipulation: Deleting a Threads account simultaneously terminates the linked Instagram account.

In a ‘Supplemental Privacy Policy,’ Meta says: “You may deactivate your Threads profile at any time, but your Threads profile can only be deleted by deleting your Instagram account.” Later on in the policy page, Meta explains that a Threads profile is part of the user’s Instagram account.

I deactivated my threads account already but it turns out you can’t delete your threads account *without also deleting your Instagram account* so maybe just don’t sign up! — emily hughes ✨ (@emilyhughes) July 6, 2023

