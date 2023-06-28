Nubank’s CEO explains what the US could learn from LatAm fintech

Hello, and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

All the cool kids are filling out the Equity listener survey. We want to hear from you!

This is our Wednesday show, where we niche down to a single person, think about their work and unpack the rest. Mary Ann is taking over today’s interview with David Vélez, the co-founder and CEO of Nubank, the $35 billion Sao-Paulo, Brazil-based digital bank that offers credit cards, checking accounts and life insurance to consumers.

Equity listeners know that digital banking has been on our minds for some time now, so naturally we were excited to have David on the show. Here’s what we got into:

How Nubank has achieved — and maintained profitability — in this challenging macroeconomic environment

How not only the LatAm fintech market differs from that of the U.S., but how founders in the region operate their businesses differently from their U.S. counterparts

The state of digital banks in general and how David sees banking evolving in the next few years from the lens of both a founder and former investor (he once led Sequoia Capital’s Latin American investments).

Mary Ann and Alex are back on Friday with more Equity, but as always, you can keep up with us on Twitter @EquityPod.

For episode transcripts and more, head to Equity’s Simplecast website.

Equity drops at 7:00 a.m. PT every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, so subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the casts. TechCrunch also has a great show on crypto, a show that interviews founders, one that details how our stories come together and more!