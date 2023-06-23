Reddit vs Redditors and other TC news

This week on the TechCrunch Podcast, I’m stepping in for the podcast’s usual host Darrell, and taking a closer look at what’s happening at Reddit. The popular social media company seems to be hell-bent on alienating as much of its user base as possible after introducing a policy that significantly increases the price of access to its API. The move may be a reaction to Fidelity cutting its Reddit valuation by more than 40% since its 2021 investment. In any case, the users ain’t happy.
Articles from the episode – about Reddit:
- Ivan reports that Moderators are turning their communities NSFW
- Ivan reports that Reddit communities are adopting many forms of protest after the company threatens action on moderators
- Carly reports that Hackers threaten to lead 80GB of stolen Reddit data
- Ivan reports that Reddit’s CEO lashes out against the protest, moderators, and third-party apps
- Ivan reports that hundreds of subreddits go dark indefinitely
- Morgan reported that thousands of subreddits protest the API pricing
- Sarah reports that the entire Reddit site went down after the protests started
- Sarah reports that Reddit’s CEO doubled down on his attacks on Apollo’s developer
- Sarah reports that Reddit app Apollo shuts down due to Reddit’s new API pricing
- Ivan reports that a bunch of subreddits started a protest against Reddit’s API changes
Non-reddit news from the episode:
- Mark Harris reports that a whistleblower raised safety concerns about OceanGate’s submersible.
- Tim De Chant reports on TC+ that Volkswagen’s breakthrough could spark a battery manufacturing gold rush
- Ivan reports that WhatsApp introduces feature to automatically silence calls from unknown numbers
- Lauren reports that Netflix launches a website based on Streamberry, the fictional streaming service from ‘Black Mirror’
Subscribe to The TechCrunch Podcast wherever you get your podcasts!
Darrell is back in the host seat next week, thank you for hanging out with me for this episode!