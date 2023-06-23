AI and crypto integration is going to happen, whether you want it or not

As artificial intelligence continues to grow to new heights of popularity, industry players are considering new ways the technology could integrate with crypto and blockchains.

During Coinbase’s State of Crypto Summit on Thursday, venture capitalists and AI experts shared their thoughts during a panel on what similarities and differences the industries have and how investors, builders and users can capitalize on it.

Digital ownership

One of the crypto spaces’ ethos is the idea of owning your assets, data and identity, opposed to giving it away to sites like Facebook and Instagram. But the need for owning your own data is applicable not just in the web3 space, but in AI, too, Fred Wilson, co-founder of Union Square Ventures, said.

In the future, users who employ AI tools are going to want to control their own data and determine what models can and can’t train themselves with their information. “Users are going to need agency over data and increasingly the way they want it [shared across] assets,” he said.