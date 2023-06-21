The startup boom failed to build a creator utopia

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This is our Wednesday show where we niche down to a single topic and dig deep.

This time ’round we had Eric Silver, Head of Creative at the podcast collective Multitude on the show to help us sort through:

What the hell happened with Spotify’s big podcast push, and its resulting layoffs.

Why tech platforms have not yet found a way to make creative work lucrative enough to engender a new ‘creator middle class.’

The state of the ad market, and its impacts on creative work more generally.

Towards the end we had a moment to comment on AI, but we kept that somewhat far from our central theme.

