Artists are rightfully upset that ‘Secret Invasion’ used AI Art for opening credits

Marvel’s latest series, “Secret Invasion,” made its debut on Disney+ today, sparking tons of backlash after it was confirmed the intro sequence was AI-generated.

“Secret Invasion” director Ali Selim admitted to Polygon that the opening credits were designed by VFX company Method Studios using artificial intelligence. Selim didn’t say which AI tool was used.

Method Studios was not immediately available to comment to TechCrunch. We will update this story if we hear back.

Selim described the generative AI tool to Polygon, however, confessed that he didn’t “really understand” how it works. He said the team would feed the system “ideas and themes and words,” which would then “Go off and do something. And then we could change it a little bit by using words, and it would change,” Selim added.

Artists are increasingly worried that AI creations will not only discredit their work but also threaten their livelihoods. Generative AI takes millions of images made by actual people to create a hodgepodge of art that once took someone hours, days, months or even years to produce. To have a multi-billion-dollar studio use AI tech instead of paying real artists is concerning. Plus, this particular opening sequence will likely be seen by millions of viewers.

Many artists took to Twitter to express their frustrations, including Jeff Simpson, who worked as a visual development concept artist on “Secret Invasion.”

“’Secret Invasion’ intro is AI-generated,” Simpson wrote. “I’m devastated, I believe AI to be unethical, dangerous and designed solely to eliminate artists’ careers. Spent almost half a year working on this show and had a fantastic experience working with the most amazing people I ever met…”

Brian Long, an independent filmmaker, tweeted:

A lot of people will rave about how good #SecretInvasion is but, this show marks the first major invasion of AI on a major studio’s piece of work, it’s utterly horrifying to think about and this is only the start. Think about all the amazing intros created by REAL HUMANS!!! pic.twitter.com/WLRAyR9kM5 — Brian Long (@BrianLongFilms) June 21, 2023

Some users said that they’re boycotting the new series.

While AI has played a role in other Disney content, such as the de-aging of Harrison Ford in the new “Indiana Jones” movie, this is the first time that a Marvel TV show has used the technology.

Marvel has yet to publicly respond to the criticism.