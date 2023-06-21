Ask Sophie: Do I need 2 visas to work at 2 different startups?

Here’s another edition of “Ask Sophie,” the advice column that answers immigration-related questions about working at technology companies.

Dear Sophie,

I’m in the U.S. on an H-1B visa, but I want to leave my current job and pursue a couple of startup ideas: One with a few friends, and the other on my own.

Do I need to get two separate visas to work at both companies at the same time? Can I transfer my H-1B to one or both companies?

— Energetic Entrepreneur

Dear Energetic,

Wow! Founding two startups and bringing them both to fruition will certainly keep you busy! I admire your drive and applaud you for your gusto and determination!

Let’s first provide some context on work visas versus work permits, and then offer up a few suggestions and alternatives.

Work visas vs. work permits

A work visa, such as the H-1B specialty occupation visa and the O-1A extraordinary ability visa, enables its holder to temporarily live in the U.S. and work only in the engagements included on the original visa petition, Form I-129.

Certain categories of people, such as F-1 students, some dependent spouses of work visa holders, and people pursuing green cards, may be eligible to apply for a work permit that is not tied to any specific employer. (Examples include F-1 OPT, F-1 STEM OPT, E-2 and L-1 spouses, and individuals who have been approved for a green card and have a pending Form I-485, the Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status.) Also known as an Employment Authorization Document (EAD), a work permit provides proof of authorization to work in the U.S. and enables its holder to get a job or jobs.

Compared to a work visa, an EAD offers wide flexibility to entrepreneurs and founders. That’s one reason we often ask our married entrepreneur clients whether their spouse is eligible for a work visa that offers an EAD to a dependent spouse.

H-1B transfer and concurrent H-1Bs

You can transfer your H-1B from your current employer to another employer for part-time or full-time work. You can also hold two or more concurrent H-1Bs from different employers at the same time.

Although an H-1B visa petition is tied to a specific job with a specific employer, there are no limits on the number of H-1B jobs an individual can hold and no standard minimum — or maximum—number of hours a person can work in any given H-1B position.

Since you’re currently on an H-1B — and already went through the annual H-1B lottery process — you can transfer your H-1B to another company and avoid having to go through the lottery process again. However, you should keep in mind that the maximum stay allowed under an H-1B visa is typically six years unless you apply for a green card.

So, if you’ve been inside the U.S. on H-1B status for a cumulative period of four years, transferring your H-1B to your startups would mean you can live and work in the U.S. for two more years in this status.

H-1B transfers and concurrent H-1Bs can be tricky, particularly for early-stage startups, so it’s important to create a compliant foundation for immigration sponsorship. You will need to structure your startups so that they are eligible to sponsor you for a position and that clear lines are drawn between the two startup entities. I recommend you work with both a corporate attorney and an immigration attorney.