Spotify’s revamped desktop app lets you browse and organize your libraries like you do on mobile

Spotify is updating its desktop experience with redesigned “Your Library” and “Now Playing” interfaces, the company announced on Tuesday. The new changes are designed to align Spotify’s desktop experience with its mobile app. You can now explore, browse and organize your libraries like you do on the company’s mobile app.

On the left-hand side of the app window, the company is anchoring the new “Your Library” so you can quickly access your saved music and podcast collections. The company says initial tests showed that users found that the new library helps them save time and more easily switch between playlists.

“On the right-hand side of the app, you’ll find the Now Playing view, which displays the current song or podcast you’re listening to,” the company wrote in a blog post. “You can even find more information about the song and artist here, as well as information on tour dates and merch—making it easier to connect with your favorite artists and discover more about them. For select podcasts, you can even follow transcripts as you listen.”

Spotify says these changes provide more context and quicker access to personal favorites. The new Your Library and Now Playing interfaces will begin rolling out to all Desktop users worldwide starting today, the company says.

Today’s announcement comes alongside the news that Trevor Noah is launching a new weekly original podcast on the streaming service. The podcast will launch later this year and feature “in-depth and freewheeling conversations between Trevor and some of the most influential and interesting figures around the world.” The news comes only days after Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, parted ways with Spotify.